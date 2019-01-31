The Carolina Stockyard Restaurant sells between 500 and 600 pounds of beef a week – a pretty remarkable feat considering the restaurant is only open three days a week, according to the restaurant’s co-owner, Sherry Duncan.
THURSDAY A trivia night fundraiser event benefiting the mission of Central Piedmont Community Action (CPCA) will be held Jan. 31 at Pittsboro Roadhouse, 39 West St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and team …
The plot to “Cold War” reads like the advertising tagline for a Harlequin Romance novel: “A lurid love story told against the backdrop of the Iron Curtain.” Yet “Cold War” isn’t a …
Jacob Franklin “Jake” Scotton, of Staley, died Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in High Point. Mr. Scotton was born in Chatham County on July 1, 1939 …
DORA MAE LEE-JACKSON Mrs. Dora Mae Lee-Jackson, 75, of Siler City passed away Monday, (01-21-2019) at Laurels of Chatham in Pittsboro. The funeral was held Saturday, …
Vernon Dallas Barth, 96, of Siler City died Friday, January 25, 2019. Mr. Barth was born in Seneca County, Ohio on September 9, 1922 the son of Walter Benjamine and Geneva Ellen …
Geneva Hilliard Beck, 87, of Siler City died Monday, (January 14, 2019) at Siler City Center.The funeral was held Friday, (01-18-2019) at 2 p.m. at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home Chapel …
Judy Ellen McInnis Collier, age 77, of Sanford, passed away Saturday, (01-12-2019) at her home.A memorial service was held Saturday, (01-19-2019) at 3 p.m. at Pocket Presbyterian …
Linda Faye Bullard Boggs, age 66, of Sanford, died Tuesday, (01-15-2019) at her home.The funeral was held at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Rev. Robert Thomas officiating. …
Sarah Laverne Chriscoe, 80, of Robbins, passed away Wednesday, (01-16-2019) at her home. The graveside service was held on Monday, (01-21-2019) at 2 p.m. at Trinity Wesleyan Church …
Mattie Lee Pearson, 94, of Broadway passed on Friday, (01-11-2019) at FirstHealth Hospice & Palliative Casre of West End. Funeral services were held Friday (01-18-2019) at 11 a.m. …
Mary Deberry (Ocheltree) Bernard, 60, of Sanford passsed on Monday, (01-14-2019) at her home. A funeral service was held Friday (01-18-2019) at 3 p.m. at Christian Faith …
CN+R Staff Reports After its successful debut last winter, JMArts’s “Sing and Play” student musical competition returns on February 21 with a showcase concert at Jordan-Matthews High School …
This week, we speak with Debra Henzey, Chatham County’s director of community relations. Talk to us about your background, your previous roles and what brought you to Chatham County. Born and …