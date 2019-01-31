JACOB FRANKLIN “JAKE” SCOTTON Jacob Franklin “Jake” Scotton, of Staley, died Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in High Point. Mr. Scotton was born in Chatham County on July 1, 1939 …

Obituaries DORA MAE LEE-JACKSON Mrs. Dora Mae Lee-Jackson, 75, of Siler City passed away Monday, (01-21-2019) at Laurels of Chatham in Pittsboro. The funeral was held Saturday, …

VERNON DALLAS BARTH Vernon Dallas Barth, 96, of Siler City died Friday, January 25, 2019. Mr. Barth was born in Seneca County, Ohio on September 9, 1922 the son of Walter Benjamine and Geneva Ellen …

GENEVA HILLIARD BECK Geneva Hilliard Beck, 87, of Siler City died Monday, (January 14, 2019) at Siler City Center.The funeral was held Friday, (01-18-2019) at 2 p.m. at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home Chapel …

JUDY ELLEN McINNIS COLLIER Judy Ellen McInnis Collier, age 77, of Sanford, passed away Saturday, (01-12-2019) at her home.A memorial service was held Saturday, (01-19-2019) at 3 p.m. at Pocket Presbyterian …

LINDA FAYE BULLARD BOGGS Linda Faye Bullard Boggs, age 66, of Sanford, died Tuesday, (01-15-2019) at her home.The funeral was held at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Rev. Robert Thomas officiating. …

SARAH LAVERNE CHRISCOE Sarah Laverne Chriscoe, 80, of Robbins, passed away Wednesday, (01-16-2019) at her home. The graveside service was held on Monday, (01-21-2019) at 2 p.m. at Trinity Wesleyan Church …

MATTIE LEE (HILL) PEARSON Mattie Lee Pearson, 94, of Broadway passed on Friday, (01-11-2019) at FirstHealth Hospice & Palliative Casre of West End. Funeral services were held Friday (01-18-2019) at 11 a.m. …