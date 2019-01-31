Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 39° Fair | Full forecast
 Log in Subscribe

For too many of our families, there are too few housing options

BY CASEY MANN News + Record Staff Sharon Gillette worked two jobs, six days a week. She has 30 years of experience in the service industry. But not being able to find a roommate meant she had …
Latest news

Welcome to our new look

Jeremiah Drive, finally, to get flooding relief

How to get information about Chatham County emergencies

It’s cookie time!

Contention arises over Chatham Park tree plan

More news

Read the E-edition

January 31, 2019

View this issue

Browse other issues

Carolina Stockyards wins 'Beef Backer' award

The Carolina Stockyard Restaurant sells between 500 and 600 pounds of beef a week – a pretty remarkable feat considering the restaurant is only open three days a week, according to the restaurant’s co-owner, Sherry Duncan.

Community calendar
community calendar

THURSDAY A trivia night fundraiser event benefiting the mission of Central Piedmont Community Action (CPCA) will be held Jan. 31 at Pittsboro Roadhouse, 39 West St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and team …

Love story ‘Cold War’ is more evocative than expository

The plot to “Cold War” reads like the advertising tagline for a Harlequin Romance novel: “A lurid love story told against the backdrop of the Iron Curtain.” Yet “Cold War” isn’t a …

Obituaries

More

JMArts’ ‘Sing and Play’ student musical competition set for Feb. 21

CN+R Staff Reports After its successful debut last winter, JMArts’s “Sing and Play” student musical competition returns on February 21 with a showcase concert at Jordan-Matthews High School …

Henzey: local governments have to work harder to get information out

This week, we speak with Debra Henzey, Chatham County’s director of community relations. Talk to us about your background, your previous roles and what brought you to Chatham County. Born and …

Columns / Opinions

What to expect from the 2019 General Assembly

Lawmakers return to Raleigh next week for the 2019 session of the North Carolina General Assembly. Pledges of harmony and bipartisan cooperation were frequently heard on opening day but are more …

The attraction of distraction, or The Myth of the Multitasker

I’m not sure what compelled my high school history teacher to say what she did to our entire class nearly four decades ago, but I’ve never forgotten it. Now I’m trying to erase it from my …

Affordable housing: the crisis in Chatham County ‘not going away’

THE CN+R EDITORIAL In other words, 2,000 Chatham families lack access to affordable housing. They lack access because of an unfortunate combination of circumstances in the place we live in …

More

Copyright ©2001-2019 Chatham Media Group | Terms of Use / Privacy Policy
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions