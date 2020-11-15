Chamber’s session spotlights entrepreneurship

CHATHAM CHAT | CHAMBER'S ANNUAL MEETING

The Chatham Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting is set for Nov. 18. It’ll be held via a virtual platform this year, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with the theme “Entrepreneurship and Navigating Through Crisis.” Admission is $20.

This week, we speak with Chamber President and CEO Cindy Poindexter about the meeting, which will feature five speakers.

What’s the purpose of the annual meeting?

To recognize businesses and leaders for their accomplishments and for the great impact they have had on our community, to give a recap of the past Chamber year, and to provide members with enrichment through speaker presentations.

With the meeting moving toward a virtual event, what can attendees expect?

The same quality of event except in a virtual format. Excellent speakers/panelists. We typically have a silent auction right before the meeting, which will not be the case this year.

Your theme deals with entrepreneurship and navigating through a crisis … how will members and others benefit from taking part in the meeting?

During COVID, there have been many uncertainties as there still are. Our lineup of speakers/panelists will be uplifting and will demonstrate that even in tough times, we will persevere, maybe not in the exact way, but we will come through.

What can you tell us about the speakers?

Jeff Nischwitz is the founder and “Chief Story Debunker” of The Nischwitz Group, a speaking, consulting and coaching company that transforms people and organizations. He helps businesses accelerate revenue, develop effective leaders, nurture high performing teams, and execute on their objectives.

Jennifer Gordiano attended Central Piedmont Community College for Dental Assisting and has been practicing for more than 10 years. She first became interested in real estate after buying her family’s first home. She remembers the feeling of excitement when receiving the keys to their new place and that is something she enjoys doing for others.

Joshua Esnard, a native of the small Caribbean island of St. Lucia, is a classic example of the American Dream. Since immigrating as a young child, Joshua has grown from humble beginnings to a wildly successful entrepreneur with millions in global product sales in less than two years of business operation. After being featured in Forbes, GQ, and Black Enterprise and landing a deal with Daymond John on Shark Tank, Esnard has become a highly sought after entrepreneurial, business, and motivational speaker and consultant.

Antonio L. McBroom is a visionary business executive, real estate and franchise developer and specializes in catering and special events. McBroom is the franchise developer of Ben & Jerry’s with retail and business locations throughout North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas. Antonio grew up in rural North Carolina, attended school in Chatham County and earned the Morehead-Cain scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Ashleigh Glover is a woman in ownership and leadership. From humble beginnings, she was raised by a single father and an alcoholic mother who was in and out of jail. Throughout her life, she has challenged the status quo and continues to rise above any obstacle. Glover is a licensed clinical mental health therapist and has just opened Chatham Counseling & Wellness — located at 123 E. Raleigh Street in Siler City, directly across from the post office.

What annual awards will be presented?

Small Business of the Year, Distinguished Business Person of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Citizenship and Seevice Award, Chamber Ambassador of the Year, Board Leadership Award.

How can people register?

It’s easy: go to www.ccucc.net/event-registration.